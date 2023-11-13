INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK

“When it comes to luck, you make your own.”Bruce SpringsteenEditors' PicksCredit: Miguel MartinezResidents out of homes, down after apartment fire6h agoCredit: Olivia BowdoinPhysicians gather in Atlanta to march for Medicaid expansion, AMC site7h agoSK Battery to furlough workers at Jackson County plant, cut production10h agoTraining center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest8h agoTraining center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest8h agoCredit: APMurray returns to direct Cardinals over Falcons, 25-23 5h agoThe LatestCredit: Macie LoganSolutions: These students are reducing fentanyl overdoses, one PSA at a time13m ago11/12 Readers writeOpinion: Beltline rail isn’t an Atlanta transportation priority FeaturedCredit: NATRICE MILLERRick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a bossMeet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the professionHigh school football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs