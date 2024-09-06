Goodbye, forever, to genteel presidential debates

In preparation for Tuesday’s faceoff on ABC between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, I recently reread “Inside the Presidential Debates” by Northwestern University professors Newton N. Minow and Craig L. LaMay. (Full disclosure: I have a personally inscribed copy that has a prominent place on my bookshelf).

It helped me trace the history of modern presidential debates, which began in 1960, when Congress enacted a one-time-only exemption from the “equal time” law for broadcasting that allowed John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon to appear in four spirited, now historic, televised debates. They stood at slim podiums under hot lights, without notes or any concerns whether their microphones would stay on or be turned off when they were not speaking.

By the 1976 campaign, the Federal Communications Commission figured out a way to make broadcast debates an integral part of all future presidential campaigns. It created a permanent equal-time exemption without any further congressional action. In effect, presidential debates would be characterized as “on-the-spot coverage of a bona fide news event,” and thus not subject to any legal requirement for candidates other than the major party nominees — Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter — to be invited.

The presidential debates also initially needed a veneer of civic virtue, hence their initial sponsorship by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters. But by 1984, with the FCC’s blessing, the broadcast and cable networks began to stage their own presidential debates directly. A new bipartisan group, the Commission on Presidential Debates, was formed in 1987 to manage the negotiations with representatives of the Democrats and Republicans, along with the venue hosts in various selected locations. Minow, a former FCC Chairman under President Kennedy, served as its vice chair for many years.

But the passage of time since the book’s publication has taken its toll. This year, the commission has been cast aside in favor of the candidates themselves. Their advisers now reach a direct agreement on debate details, without the need for any intermediary to play a role. That was the case for the impactful Biden-Trump debate in June, which ultimately led to President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection, and with the upcoming Harris-Trump debate (and the scheduled Tim Walz-JD Vance vice presidential debate in October).

So it’s highly unlikely that we will ever go back to a highly managed, genteel debate system now that both parties seem to relish the rough and tumble of proposing and accepting debate terms publicly — grabbing headlines about the debates themselves as Election Day looms with only a few dozen days remaining.