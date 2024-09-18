Georgia’s abortion law was not responsible for young mom’s death

Pro-choice advocates are promoting the message that the abortion drugs can be consumed with little to no medical supervision. A recent study found that the share of women who use these drugs to self-manage an abortion jumped from 2.4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2023. Undergoing induced abortions largely alone puts women at risk for the same kinds of complications that my patient and Thurman endured.

This increase in unsupervised abortions was enabled by the Food and Drug Administration’s efforts to deregulate mifepristone starting in 2016. These changes made many pill-induced abortions essentially self-managed as they removed the physician from the patient-physician relationship. Furthermore, last June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to dismiss a challenge to this deregulation without engaging with the plaintiffs’ arguments means that this trend of abortions without medical oversight will likely continue.

When it originally approved mifepristone in 2000, the FDA included several requirements guiding how this risky drug can be dispensed, mitigating its potential harms. For example, mifepristone could only be given by certified physicians to women up to seven weeks’ gestation after an in-person appointment. Two follow-up visits were also required to screen for complications.

However, the FDA gradually removed those safeguards without good evidence to justify those decisions. Today, these drugs can be ordered online with no prior in-person doctor’s visit and no follow-up. This means women are given abortion drugs without first getting an ultrasound or an exam to confirm how far along their pregnancy is and rule out risk factors for potentially life-threatening complications. These women are then left to manage a painful, risky and potentially traumatic induced abortion at home alone without help from medical professionals.

This substandard care is unacceptable. Yet the FDA allows women across the country to be sold the lie that this is safe — women like my patient. As she recovered from her ordeal, she told me that she had ordered abortion drugs online; the supplier told her that the pills would come from India and left her to undergo the whole process alone.

My patient and Thurman are far from the only ones whom the FDA failed to protect. The FDA’s own label states that 1 in 25 women will need to visit the emergency room after taking mifepristone.

It is tragic experiences like theirs that the FDA was formed to protect Americans from. It is because of the FDA’s negligence that this is allowed to happen.

I am calling on our nation’s leaders to commit to holding the FDA accountable and protecting the health and safety of women and girls over and against the interests of the abortion industry.

Christina Francis, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and practicing obstetric hospitalist, is chief executive officer of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.