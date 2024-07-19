Two years ago on July 20, Georgia was devastated by an extreme and dangerous abortion ban that created hazardous outcomes for Georgian women, their families, and our state’s entire health care system. The overturning of Roe v. Wade, which former president Donald Trump has touted as one of his greatest accomplishments, has led to abortion bans in every state across the South, with Georgia having one of the most dangerous bans.

Now, more than half of Black women of reproductive age across the country live with little to no abortion access. This anniversary demands that we reflect on what has been taken from women, their families and practitioners, including me, and reflect on what we stand to lose in this election if Trump wins in November. He is the person responsible for overturning Roe and unleashing our cruel abortion ban, and if given the chance, he would go even further.