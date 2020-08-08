Georgians and businesses: Commit to the Safety Promise

All Georgia companies and residents are encouraged to participate in this vital public health campaign.

First and foremost, it’s a simple way to promote public safety and potentially save lives.

Second, it will help keep our businesses open and our employees working. For companies, it’s a free way to communicate that your business takes health and safety seriously, which will increase consumer confidence and boost sales when they are needed most.

Once businesses commit to the Georgia Safety Promise they are given access to promotional materials that show customers they are taking steps to protect their patrons and employees, as recommended by the Georgia Department of Public Health. By saying “I’m in,” a business commits to following the state’s latest safety guidelines, including enforcing social distancing, wearing face coverings, cleaning surfaces, and washing and sanitizing hands.

To date, more than 900 companies from every corner of the state have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise. Businesses and Georgians interested in joining the Georgia Safety Promise are encouraged to visit www.GeorgiaSafetyPromise.com where they can commit to the Promise.

This state is home to world-renowned restaurants, vibrant cities filled with history and culture, and nearly 800,000 small businesses. It is up to all of us to keep Georgia safe so it can continue to remain open for all to enjoy. Taking the Georgia Safety Promise is a simple, but critical way to do just that.

Karen Bremer, CEO, Georgia Restaurant Association; Thomas D. Beusse, Executive Director, Georgia Retailers Association; and Jay Markwalter, CEO, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus. Also contributing were Chris Clark, CEO, Georgia Chamber of Commerce; Joe Brannon, president and CEO, Georgia Bankers Association; Jim Sprouse, CEO, Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association; and Nathan Humphrey, Georgia state director, National Federation of Independent Business.