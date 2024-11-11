During my six trips across Pennsylvania for the Harris campaign, the airwaves were saturated with a Trump ad featuring footage of then-Sen. Kamala Harris voicing support for taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries for prisoners. The ad’s tagline, “Kamala’s for they/them, President Trump is for you” cut like a knife. In the campaign’s closing days, increasing numbers of voters brought up this issue in conversations in every swing state I visited on behalf of the Harris campaign.

The Monday-morning quarterbacks have piled on the criticism of the vice president.

Yes, she missed a golden opportunity to put daylight between President Joe Biden with her “not a thing” answer when asked about what she would do differently. While borne out of respect for the man who put her on the ticket in 2020 and stepped aside this year, the statement felt tone-deaf to those seeking change. The vice president also struggled to explain her change of position on key issues — fracking, Medicare for All, decriminalizing border crossings — in a way that didn’t come off as politically expedient.

By the same token, the die was cast against Harris from the beginning. She only had 107 days to introduce herself, separate from the status quo and outline a rationale for her candidacy, all while running against the most powerful political force of a generation.

A tall, if not impossible, task.

Many of the fundamentals were set long before Harris became the nominee. Consider Biden’s decision on Day 1 in office back in 2021 to sign a stack of executive orders unwinding Trump’s border policies. With the benefit of hindsight, my guess is most Democrats wish they could get that hanging curveball back.

Trump has proved he knows how to campaign and win in this political environment. Now he must govern in it.

His first tour of duty in the White House was tumultuous and void of wisdom-filled decisions most days. I am hopeful for a different direction in Round 2 but will remain skeptical until proved otherwise. We will know quickly which Donald Trump is planning to show up to work in January. His forthcoming Cabinet selections and key advisers will offer early insights into whether Trump intends to aim for the sky or the gutter.

Whatever he chooses, the tests will come early and often from home and abroad. Ukraine, Israel and a rickety economy are headed toward his desk like a freight train. These challenges require a sober mind and a steady hand to achieve positive outcomes.

Trump also racked up an impressive list of campaign promises: “inflation will vanish completely,” “secure our southern border,” ending the war in Ukraine in “24 hours.” It’s a daunting to-do list on par with completing three consecutive Hail Mary passes blindfolded. My hope is he will start laying out the details these challenges deserve.

On Jan. 7, 2021, only a handful of people could have predicted the outcome of last week’s election. Like it or not, America has spoken, and Donald Trump has earned the right to be called Mr. President again.

Let’s hope he’s up for the job.