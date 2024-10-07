Yet Kemp was again the outlier. Other high-ranking Republicans echoed Trump’s false claims about FEMA and migrants. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, labeled FEMA a “disgrace.” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., took aim at the agency for, “using any pool of funding from any account for resettling illegal aliens who have come across the border.”

To be clear: both the FEMA response to Helene and the administration’s broader priorities on immigration are fair game for criticism. Democrats were unsparing in their critiques of the Bush administration’s handling of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Biden-Harris administration has paid a political price for their early decision related to the southern border. Immigration has been an issue where voters favor Trump over both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by wide margins.

It shouldn’t take outright lies to make the point.

Whether it’s next month or next election, the Party of Lincoln is going to wake up from its slumber and realize we can do better than a leader willing to lie at all costs.

We can do better than a man who declared the 2020 election “rigged” because he didn’t like the outcome, and whose unhinged behavior preceded an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

We can do better than a man found guilty of 34 charges of illegally influencing the 2016 election through a hush money payment scheme to an adult film actress who said the two had sex.

We can do better than a man whose “big beautiful wall” across our nearly 2,000 mile long border with Mexico resulted in less than a quarter of that distance in fencing.

We can do better than a man who once vowed to end the national debt and whose latest fiscal plan is projected to double in cost of his opponent.

If you’re a Republican and still on the fence about what to do in November, I get it. Harris is a liberal from California, and her campaign does not have much policy-wise for conservatives to grab on to. Point taken.

Before casting your vote, ask yourself this sobering question: When did associating with a pathological liar work out for you? If Trump loses in November, it will be fueled in part because Republicans — like the 77,000 who pulled a lever for former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley in our March primary even though she was no longer a viable candidate — have had enough of the lies.