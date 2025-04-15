Opinion
Feeling ‘ripped off’ by Trump’s tariffs

President Trump has imposed a series of draconian tariffs. They are purportedly to encourage American companies to reshore their manufacturing and end our country from being ripped off. It turns out they are negotiable if it helps out Trump’s billionaire backers.

Trump now says he will cut the Chinese tariffs to make a deal regarding TikTok. This will save his cronies billions of dollars they would lose if Trump honored the bipartisan act of Congress to ban TikTok.

Meanwhile, almost every economist predicts the tariffs will send the country into a recession. I am feeling a little ripped off myself.

RANDOLPH SCHNEIDER, SANDY SPRINGS

Falling stock market finally wakes up GOP

A handful of Republican senators are now supporting a bill to curb President Trump’s power to impose tariffs. Good for them.

But where are these senators regarding the administration’s severe cutting of the Social Security apparatus — staff, facilities, and ability to service recipients?

Where are they while the CDC and the public health research industry are being drastically truncated, putting the nation’s health at risk?

Why are they not standing up to the recent firing of an experienced and essential national security team, which was just fired because of the urging of a right-wing conspirator?

Why are they not pushing back against the gutting of the Veteran’s Administration, which cares for individuals who have put their lives on the line to defend our country?

Perhaps they are taking a stand on tariffs because some of their contributors and constituents are losing a lot of money due to the falling stock market.

But it’s not enough. Profiles in courage it is not.

LARRY J. PETT, ATLANTA

Congress should be writing articles of impeachment

The Republican senators and representatives have the power to turn around the current chaos if they would face reality. The list of totally crazy edicts from on high is way too long to fit into my 200 words. With the tariffs, we have hit bottom.

The only rationale I have heard for the Republican silence is that they would be “primaried” if they get out of line. This is a selfish motivation. And why would they even care if all they are doing is nothing?

They all took an oath to defend the Constitution. The Constitution gives the Senate the responsibility to advise and consent to appointments. Congress holds the purse strings. But they have ceded most of their duties to the executive branch, whose leader chooses to play golf and passed the duties along to an equally nutty carmaker.

What they really need to be doing is writing the articles of impeachment.

I am so happy that the senators from Georgia are both sane and worthy of our trust.

RICHARD PATTERSON, DECATUR

