OPINION: Nearly four months in, not much has changed at Young Thug trial

The trial has gained international attention because Jeffery Williams, AKA Young Thug, is accused of being a murderous gang chieftain, even though he’s a mega-rich recording artist. Prosecutors allege Williams just couldn’t let go of the street lifestyle he learned growing up on Atlanta’s south east side and has kicked off a gang war.

The case grew infamous not only because of the celebrity aspect but because prosecutors want to use rap lyrics as part of their case to convict alleged gang members.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

I dropped in this week after reading an update by AJC colleagues Shaddi Abusaid and Jozsef Papp, whose lot in life is to sit on hard benches day after day absorbing perhaps The Slowest Trial Ever.

Their story says, “More than three months after jury selection began, not a single juror has been seated ... at least three jurors have been scolded by the judge for various infractions ... several of the 14 defendants have been involved in incidents ranging from scuffles to an alleged drug transaction.” Some appointed lawyers are complaining of their fast-food worker wages — $15,000 for the trial, no matter how long it takes.

Also, the judge ordered a defense lawyer who irritated him by taking a bathroom break without approval to write a 17-page paper, with primary and secondary sources, on “the importance of professionalism.”

Monday’s court offering was eaten up with a bond hearing for defendant Miles Farley, a former college student and alleged creator of the clothing brand Make America Slime Again, a play on Young Slime Life, or YSL, which is either a gang or collection of artists. Farley is also charged with murder.

The testimony of Christopher Mercure, an Atlanta cop with full-sleeve tattoos on his muscled arms who has spent almost all of his 13 years on the force patrolling the streets after midnight, gave a glimpse of the cat-and-mouse game played by police and suspected gang members.

Mercure spoke with Young Thug and his friend Christopher McMiller outside a gas station in February 2022. “It’s very unusual to see a Lamborghini on Cleveland Avenue at one in the morning,” Mercure told the court.

Young Thug’s luxury vehicle sped off and, Mercure, being nosy by profession, followed, watching it drive to a small home not far away. He called it a hangout for YSL and kept an eye on the place.

A month later, police returned to the house after it was shot up, although no one was hurt. Police handcuffed several of those on the scene as they sorted out the situation. Miles Farley, who is seeking bond, was one of them.

According to his bodycam, Officer Mercure told Farley, “I’m sorry for the loss of your friend. I actually knew him. He was a very cool guy.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Mercure was referring to McMiller, who had been killed in a drive-by shooting on the Downtown Connector just days before the house shooting.

“I saw him a week before he was killed,” the cop testified. “It was like, ‘Man, another one.’ "

After the hearing, I spoke with lawyer Jay Abt, whose client, Deamonte Kendrick, is a rapper known as Yak Gotti. Abt went back and forth with Judge Glanville during the hearing about filing motions.

Abt said he respects Glanville but criticized the judge’s ruling that has kept all the defendants together. Abt believes breaking the cases into bite-sized chunks of maybe four or five defendants each would make justice roll quicker.

He noted it took much of the day to question one witness and only a couple of lawyers were cross-examining. Wait until all the lawyers cross examine the scores and scores of witnesses coming forward.

This case might take until May of 2024, he predicted.

I also predict there might be a court-ordered term paper in Abt’s future.