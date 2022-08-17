ajc logo
X

OPINION: Mayor Dickens’ view on the jail shifted with the public’s

City of Atlanta leases 700 beds to Fulton County Jail due to overcrowding

Combined ShapeCaption
City of Atlanta leases 700 beds to Fulton County Jail due to overcrowding

ONLY ON AJC: TORPY AT LARGE
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The Atlanta City Council — after much debate, concern, amending and kvetching — voted this week to rent out Atlanta’s largely empty jail to help with overcrowding at Fulton County’s.

The 10-4 vote occurred after almost four hours of public haranguing that cutting such a deal was indecent and counterproductive. Fulton’s jail has been overcrowded for decades, they argued, and giving Sheriff Patrick Labat 700 more beds to play with was simply enabling a dysfunctional system.

Mind you, it is one that Labat, elected in 2020, has inherited but it is now his baby.

Those criticizing the four-year lease said locking up more people doesn’t reduce crime, which sounds like the argument that widening highways doesn’t relieve traffic, it just brings more.

One talking point often made during the afternoon of objection was that Mayor Andre Dickens was the same councilman who in 2019 introduced legislation that set up a task force to “reimagine” the city jail as a “center for equity.” (”Reimagine” is one of those insipid Atlanta-ese words that continues getting trotted out.)

The protestors hinted (loudly) that Dickens, who was pushing the rental deal, had become Flip Flopper in Chief.

This was the same Councilman Dickens who during the tumultuous summer of 2020 was on the losing side of an 8-7 vote to withhold a third of the police department’s budget until policing was “reimagined.” Two other councilmen on the losing side of that vote were in support of the jail deal this week — Matt Westmoreland and Amir Farokhi.

So what has happened since then? Well, two things. First, the social justice landscape of public opinion has changed drastically since George Floyd was murdered by a cop. And second, it’s much easier being an idealistic councilman — a 1 of 15 — than it is being the city’s one mayor, a job where practicality and realism smother you like a cold, wet comforter.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a press conference to present the City’s Summer Safety Plan and announce the new interim Chief of the Atlanta Police Department, Darin Schierbaum. Chief Schierbaum replaces retiring Chief Rodney Bryant. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a press conference to present the City’s Summer Safety Plan and announce the new interim Chief of the Atlanta Police Department, Darin Schierbaum. Chief Schierbaum replaces retiring Chief Rodney Bryant. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a press conference to present the City’s Summer Safety Plan and announce the new interim Chief of the Atlanta Police Department, Darin Schierbaum. Chief Schierbaum replaces retiring Chief Rodney Bryant. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayoral spokesman Bryan Thomas said his boss “is still committed to ending the use of the (city) jail for incarceration purposes.” He said the county’s jail is in a “real and immediate crisis” with prisoners, who are largely Atlanta residents, now sleeping on floors.

The rent-a-jail is kind of a “relief valve,” Thomas told me. It will provide time for Fulton to get its act together.

“It ain’t our fault but it’s our problem,” the mayor told council members last week in a long, rambling speech to sell his jail plan.

A little history lesson on how we got here:

In 2019, when Dickens was introducing his close-the-jail bill, crime in Atlanta had been continually dropping for decades, as it had in the rest of the country. The reasons were many, varied and intensely debated: Increased incarceration had taken criminals off the street. Social programs sent people on the right path. The removal of lead from gasoline lessened the poisoning in developing minds. And even legal abortion prevented the birth of those who might later commit crimes.

Largely, we had no idea why crime was dropping.

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms packed the jail Reimaging task force with people who bought into her vision. Only seven of the 50 on that panel were from law enforcement.

Combined ShapeCaption
Future Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, who was then the head of Atlanta's jail, didn't seem too happy when former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pushed to close the place. He's the guy in the uniform who is not smiling.

Credit: City of Atlanta

Future Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, who was then the head of Atlanta's jail, didn't seem too happy when former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pushed to close the place. He's the guy in the uniform who is not smiling.

Credit: City of Atlanta

Combined ShapeCaption
Future Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, who was then the head of Atlanta's jail, didn't seem too happy when former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pushed to close the place. He's the guy in the uniform who is not smiling.

Credit: City of Atlanta

Credit: City of Atlanta

By 2020, COVID hit and crime rates dropped even further. But In late May, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and tens of thousands of outraged Americans took to the streets. Protests were peaceful, until some were not.

At 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, Bottoms released the results of the jail task force. Eight hours later, a man named Rayshard Brooks was shot to death by an Atlanta cop after fighting with two officers trying to arrest him.

The next night, the Wendy’s where he was killed got burned down. At first, the site became a rallying point for protestors. Later, it became “Mad Max in The ATL, a bizarre scene with a post-apocalyptic feel,” as I wrote at the time, with armed young men stopping motorists on the street. Ultimately, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, a passenger in such a car, was killed.

Violence erupted across Atlanta. The number of shootings that June doubled from the previous year. The killing continued with 2020 and 2021 topping homicidal tolls not seen since the 1990s. And continued, and very noticeable, lawlessness like street racing was an exclamation point for the public.

In 2021, Bottoms had enough and pulled the plug on her reelection effort, allowing an opportunity for Dickens’ career advancement. By then, voters who worried about catching a stray bullet had gotten much more law-and-order than they were a year earlier.

Mayor Dickens the Pragmatist realizes he has to put a dent in crime — or at least show he’s doing something. Otherwise, people in the neighborhoods and the business community will be troubled.

Also, the Buckhead secession will get more oxygen again. And if that ever gains traction — and many state Republicans are hoping it will — then Atlanta would lose a huge chunk of its revenue, causing efforts to police or help the needy or provide social justice or even fill potholes to diminish rapidly.

It’s the kind of thing that keeps mayors up at night.

About the Author

Follow Bill Torpy on twitter

Bill Torpy, who writes about metro Atlanta for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined the newspaper in 1990.

Editors' Picks
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension 7h ago
Morris Brown College’s hard reset has started
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
17h ago
Feds investigating Black Hammer Party in wide-ranging criminal probe
15h ago
Feds investigating Black Hammer Party in wide-ranging criminal probe
15h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
13h ago
The Latest
OPINION: Faye Yager returns with Satanic fears of 1980s - ones that never really left
08/10 Mike Luckovich
OPINION: Mayor Dickens tries to engineer solutions to crime issue
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
22h ago
Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid
6m ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top