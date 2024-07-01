Presumably, the president, if he is capable, can do a series of town halls or tough interviews in the next two weeks to reassure voters that he is up to the job; however, that was supposed to be the purpose of Thursday’s debate. Alternatively, Democrats should proceed as quickly as possible with a strong plan for a brokered convention. Most Democrats’ excuses on this front do not hold water.

So far I have seen the following objections to this path: 1) Biden won’t step down, and it’s too late in the process to do this; 2) if he does step down, then Vice President Kamala Harris will be the nominee, and she can’t win; 3) all the money raised for the campaign is in the name of Biden-Harris and can’t be transferred to another candidate; 4) if the Democrats have a brokered convention, they will tear themselves to shreds and/or there is no evidence that another candidate can do better than Biden.

All of these could be problems, but they certainly don’t have to be. First, Biden could choose to step down and release his delegates. Presumably, if a broad delegation of Democratic leaders firmly tell him this is necessary, I can’t imagine he wouldn’t. There is still time to organize a brokered convention, but within a few weeks it will indeed be too late. Second, let the vice president make her case. We’ve all seen public opinion change, but there is no reason to limit the choice to only her. Having seen the profound pragmatism of the Black leaders like Jim Clyburn in nominating Biden, I don’t think the party will implode if Harris doesn’t get the nomination. Third, having seen how the money flows in campaigns behind the scenes, I am certain there are ways to shift money around to be useful to whoever the nominee is.

Finally, a brokered convention is risky, absolutely, and it will require strong leadership. But at this point, the risk of the convention is less than the risk of continuing with Biden. Highly competent leaders in the party can broker this, not least of which is Biden’s own team. And it is not hard to imagine that new nominee would create a wave of energy — and relief — in an electorate that clearly does not want the options it now has on the ballot.

Overall, Biden has a done a good job. His term has been successful. He has passed good legislation. As a nation, we are building the new economy of the 21st century. But those who have cared for loved ones know what we saw in Atlanta Thursday night: Biden does not have the mental or physical stamina for four more years of one of the most demanding jobs on Earth. It’s no one’s fault, and it’s not fair. But life isn’t fair. And the best path forward is an intentional and organized process to select another Democratic nominee to beat Trump.