Can ‘sin taxes’ help budget woes?

“People on the lower income levels are hurting already,” he said. “We may not want to put an extra burden on them as they try to get back on their feet.”

Maryland approved a tobacco tax hike in March, and New Jersey is considering a cigarette tax hike that would lift its rate to the highest in the nation at $4.35 a pack, tied with neighboring New York and Connecticut, and a vaping tax referendum is on its way to voters in Colorado.

States benefited from relatively stable alcohol and cigarette taxes during the pandemic because consumers wanted and had access to the products, said Lucy Dadayan, a senior economist at the Urban Institute, a Washington D.C.-based think tank that conducts economic and social policy research.

In Michigan, tax collections fell in every category in May but one: tobacco taxes, which increased 1.6% to $73 million from a year ago. Tobacco taxes make up 4.5% of the state’s tax collections.

In Colorado, liquor tax collections went up from $3.4 million in February to $4.4 million in March, topping March 2019′s $3.8 million.

And tobacco tax receipts were up 5% in April and May to $11 million compared with a year ago, according to Dadayan’s estimates.

The Colorado legislature has put a measure on the November ballot that would gradually increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products and institute a new tax on vaping devices and liquids. Under the legislation, a pack of cigarettes that now is taxed at 84 cents a pack would be taxed at $2.64 by 2027.

The measure, if approved by voters, would generate an estimated $80 million in the first year, and about $150 million annually by the last year of the increase, according to state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat and one of the main sponsors of the legislation.

Caraveo said the bill would not bring in enough revenue to make a big dent in the estimated $3.3 billion budget hole caused by the pandemic “but it will certainly help.” And, she said, the tax hike has a decent chance of being approved. It is one of the few tax increases that has some support in a state where a statute prohibits raising taxes without a supermajority.

“Colorado has been a relatively anti-tax state,” she said in an interview. “The ones they tend to be more open to are the so-called sin taxes.”

The Colorado Senate rejected a similar bill last year, in part because Democrats argued it was regressive and hit poor people disproportionately hard. But a petition drive appeared to be on its way to putting an immediate higher tax on the ballot, so the legislature along with industry lobbyists decided to design a bill that would accomplish the goal over a longer timeline, analysts said. Voters will see the phase-in plan on the November ballot.

Colorado Senate Democrats earlier this month moved to include a provision that would direct some of the money raised by the tax to housing relief for lower-income residents.

The Michigan Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, approved a six-bill package that would impose an 18% tax on vaping liquid and allow adults 21 and up to buy it in flavors.

Michigan State University economics professor Charles Ballard noted Republicans supported the tax increase, which is unusual.

“I think sin taxes are often a relatively easy target,” he said. “If you are a government and you are in a desperate fiscal situation, every penny helps, but $11 million or $12 million is a drop in the bucket.

“I’m not saying I’m against it, but we shouldn’t kid ourselves and say this is going to fix budget problems.” Michigan’s general fund is about $10 billion.

Brian Sigritz, fiscal analyst for the National Association of State Budget Officers, said tax collections from cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana across states have grown somewhat during the pandemic. Other revenue sources, such as personal income taxes and sales taxes, have plummeted.

Tax revenue from casinos declined; many closed for the pandemic and some are starting to reopen. But those closures also resulted in an uptick in instant lottery ticket sales, as money that would have been spent on other types of gambling found its way to the lottery market, particularly in scratch-off ticket sales.

Sin taxes followed similar patterns both in the Great Depression of the 1930s and the Great Recession of 2007-09, according to Boesen.

“While most of us reduce some spending during an economic downturn,” Boesen said, “there is only so much we can — or are willing to — cut.”

Elaine S. Povich is a reporter for Stateline, which provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

These stories are part of the SoJo Exchange of COVID-19 stories from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about responses to social problems.