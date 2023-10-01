A deadly jail: An AJC Special Project in Sunday ePaper

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Opinion
By AJC Staff
43 minutes ago
X

“A deadly jail,” a special editorial page project published in the Sunday ePaper edition examines conditions at the Fulton County jail, after 10 people have died this year while in Fulton County custody.

The lead article by the Editorial Board, entitled “The staggering loss of life is too much,” calls for Fulton County leaders to bring resources and action to improve conditions for inmates.

“It’s not as if the problems plaguing Fulton’s infamous Rice Street jail (or the Atlanta City Detention Center, where Fulton leases space for hundreds of county inmates) are somehow obscure. Far from it,” the Editorial Board wrote. “We all know what’s wrong. Our elected leaders especially so.”

The project also includes profiles and photos of those who have died in Fulton custody this year and a history of problems at jails operated or leased by the county.

Another full page is devoted to potential solutions, examining efforts by other states and local government, from reforming the bail process for nonviolent offenders, to building new jails, to holding jailers more accountable. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution project drew on articles shared by the newspaper’s partners in the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about social issues.

The project also offers resources for readers to learn more, including the sources and organizations that informed our reporting and links to previous articles by the AJC newsroom about conditions at the Fulton jails.

ExploreRead the AJC ePaper edition

A version of the project is also available on ajc.com.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women14h ago

Credit: AP

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan
5h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
9h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
The staggering loss of life is too much
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

10 deaths. Nine months.
Opinion: Problems have plagued Fulton jails for decades
Jails in crisis across U.S. try mix of approaches
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
9h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top