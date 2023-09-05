9/5 Readers write

Leave energy solutions to engineers, scientists

Early in my career, I was involved with refueling reactor plants on nuclear-powered ships. Containment (not dilution) and physical controls were of utmost importance in reducing radiation hazards to humans. Costs were quite high, but the protection of people was paramount.

Fossil fuels versus electric and other natural power forms is a very complicated topic. Factors in acquiring the use of energy always require considerations of byproduct effects. There exists no “cheap and easy” solution to all energy needs. All answers must work through the laws of nature, materials availability, byproducts and financial impact -- both short- and long-term. Disposals have great impacts. Too often, individuals, companies and governments only favor what brings gain to themselves.

Japan now struggles with resolving the dangers of the severely damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. Robotics will help. Let the engineers and other scientists determine the best answers. Publicity inflaming opposition to “every” answer is not helping. Each person’s narrow viewpoint is less than the overview needed to bring resolution.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Overheated climate makes environmental planning more urgent

Planning is a hallmark of modern life – seemingly rational forethought, first applied by national governments, the military and big business to avoid missteps, wasted time and overspending when undertaking major projects.

With the advent of environmental planning, using an analytical, data-based approach, it was held that well-informed government officials could ensure more responsible development.

In 1989, even the “business-friendly” state of Georgia adopted planning legislation that required all cities and counties to belong to a regional planning agency and to conform to planning requirements addressing a range of factors. Yet, these efforts proved to be largely theatrical, evidenced by continuing damage to both our environment and quality of life.

As with lax environmental regulation, decisionmakers seem unable to reconcile environmental planning with the allure of ever-greater profits.

Rather than bemoaning backyard impacts, we must resolutely prioritize the escalating adversities generated by an overheating climate – heat-related deaths, endangered communities and food supplies and the collapse of life-support systems.

DAVID KYLER, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST