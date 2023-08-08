8/9 Readers write

Trump zealots are like zombies running after their leader

I suppose the rational amongst us look at the Republican Party, governed by Donald Trump and can’t understand how he has gotten so far, offering so little.

Many traditional Republicans can’t stand Trump. Trump’s hotbed of support comes from the tinfoil hat-wearing zealots of the Tea Party, who caucus with the Republicans so Republicans can have a majority and hold the House of Representatives.

The national Republicans who voice support for Trump are zombie Republicans who support Trump to draw support from the sunshine of Trump’s base.

Like true zombies, they run here and there, making sure the base never has to hear the awful truth. Trump and his zombie apocalypse offer no real solutions to our problems, just solutions to Trump’s problems.

If you are looking for the true heroes of today, they are your police and firefighters who risk their lives to protect you every day. Turn off your television and look around; heroes are not hard to find. On Election Day, you may even see one in the mirror.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Nation is in a state of political chaos

All of these criminal charges, indictments, etc., against former President Donald Trump, are having an effect that may be intentional -- rallying Trump and his supporters to place him in a rematch to beat President Joe Biden in 2024.

It’s based on a bet that Biden can beat Trump in a rematch instead. But why put so much time and effort into making Trump the one?

A possible explanation is that someone is trying to force Trump into spending so much time and money defending himself that he doesn’t have enough left to campaign and get re-elected. Still, another explanation is that Trump is a criminal and the system is simply processing him like anyone else. I’m skeptical of both of these.

This leads me to the concept of “Occam’s Razor”- the simplest explanation of all: Our country is in a state of political chaos until we get our act together — Biden, Trump and whoever else are merely incidental to that.

ARTHUR SAGINIAN, SANTA CLARITA, CALIF.

