8/31 Readers write

Americans still vulnerable to greedy grifters

Patricia Murphy’s recent column about a “populist anthem” and Republican grassroots reveals a puzzling irony. Some voters say they feel forgotten, left behind, or like someone is “pulling a fast one on the American people.”

Why, then, would they keep supporting rich men from New York who fly into Georgia, lying about our election workers? Or rich men from Washington who phone in, asking us to find an exact number of votes?

I hope more of us look behind the curtain, as did those in Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” In that novel, public performances by the Duke of Bilgewater and his sidekick “The Dauphin” fooled some groups. Once people started sharing their stories, though, they saw what was up.

Unfortunately, 150 years later, Twain’s fictional portrait of Americans’ vulnerability to greedy grifters remains true.

BILL BROWN, ATLANTA

GOP candidates shrugged off truths about Trump

Candidates unanimously agree that Donald Trump was not elected president in 2020.

Candidates are aware that election fraud lawsuits pushed by the president were judged to not even be tried, even by conservative judges.

Candidates are unanimously aware that the vice president was urged to discard the results and decertify the election and that he called him a traitor to his country for not doing so.

Candidates are aware that he and others planned to submit a set of electors, not duly elected or appointed, to appoint him.

Candidates are aware that the president was voted against by the majority of the country twice.

Candidates are aware that the president has been charged with high crimes, that he hopes to delay the trial and then pardon himself and his accompanists to avoid jail.

It is important to not shrug off a profile of courage and not make our party platform become a lie.

Donald Trump has to go to save this democracy. Wash the poison out.

DAN SMITH, ALPHARETTA