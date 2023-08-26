8/27 Readers write

Why waste student time with controversial book

My question to the dismissed Cobb County Schools teacher is: Why on earth were you reading a controversial book to a class of 5th graders which does nothing to educate or entertain them?

A large percentage of schools across the country register zero percent of students proficient in reading and/or math. There is so much for the students to be learning instead of wasting their time listening to a book they are not ready for.

Must students be subjected to transgender indoctrination from kindergarten through grade school and beyond, especially when that time should be spent on the education they need?

JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA

Freedom of the press more important than ever

As an avid reader of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, I was quite touched to read Andrew Morse’s editorial on Aug. 20, stating the paper’s commitment to community.

The coverage of the legal battles against Trump certainly makes for fascinating reading, but it is the overall commitment of The AJC and its leadership to continue to provide the people of Atlanta with real, unbiased news that really matters.

As we live in a time of threatened democracy, the freedom of the press has never been more important. Without your reporting and ethical journalism, who would hold our leadership responsible?

While you supply us with quality journalism, it is our responsibility as citizens of this wonderful city to support The AJC through our subscriptions at a time when news is consumed through too many other channels.

Thank you for what you do for our community. Press on.

AMANDA BROWN OLMSTEAD, PRESIDENT, A. BROWN OLMSTEAD ASSOCIATES, ATLANTA

Georgia poised to lead in hydrogen production

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s consideration of new hydrogen development, as discussed in “Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out” (Aug. 8), is an important step toward creating a lower carbon future.

A recent study found that if policies are implemented to support all types of hydrogen, it could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 37% through 2050 and inject billions of dollars into the economy through jobs. To see these benefits, we need to start building infrastructure now.

Georgia is well-positioned to be a leader. With more than 230,000 workers already supported by the oil and natural gas sector, the state’s strong energy workforce is ready to seize this opportunity.

Developing hydrogen infrastructure is Georgia’s chance to kickstart an energy economy centered around innovation and emissions reductions. Our policymakers should take it.

DAVID MCGOWAN, SOUTHEAST REGION DIRECTOR, THE AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE

Republicans want total control, and so does Trump

The Republicans nationwide, and certainly here in Georgia, think they are going to control everything. State Sen. Clint Dixon has said he will file a complaint against Fani Willis because “she has an unabashed goal to become some sort of leftist celebrity.” She only investigated a crime in Georgia and indicted those involved. I think, however, that if she was a white DA, such a comment would not be made.

These Trumpers are so into him that it is pathetic. They don’t, however, even listen to what he has said. One thing of paramount importance he has said was that if he were to be elected, he would take over the whole government and control everything. If he were to attempt that and succeed, he would turn the United States into a fascist government; authoritarian, if you are looking for a different word.

We have seen our share of that in the 20th century with Hitler, Franco, Mussolini, Stalin, Putin, and others. While Marjorie Taylor Greene does not like the Antifa, which stands for “anti-fascist,” because she does not know what a fascist is, some of us do.

While I do not think Ms. Willis is trying to be a leftist celebrity, we have a Republican in Georgia, U.S. Rep. Greene, who is in the news every day and is a real celebrity-seeker.

RALEIGH C. PERRY, BUFORD