8/25 Readers write

A former president trying to retain power is newsworthy

A recent Reader’s Write letter sarcastically attempts to characterize The AJC coverage of the indictments handed down by the Fulton County grand jury as not newsworthy. This writer’s attitude is symptomatic of the challenges facing the Republican Party, as was so well-articulated by our former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in the same edition of The AJC.

The indictment of a former president is news, no matter the frequency with which it occurs nor the claims of the blind loyalists that each one is politically motivated by a weaponization of the justice system. If trying to hold accountable an individual trying to retain power by lying, conspiring and fomenting political chaos is not newsworthy, then I suppose we should be supportive of despots internationally who follow this same playbook.

The rule of law and democracy must prevail, or we will be like Russia or China. If you don’t believe it, read some history. It is replete with stories eerily similar to this one.

STEVE MERLIN, MARIETTA

With Trump in office, U.S. could abandon allies like Ukraine

I know it sounds odd, but it’s just a matter of time, especially if Trump returns to office, that we will abandon our traditional allies and move closer to Putin.

We have already seen a large swath of the Republican Party who want to cut off aid to Ukraine. We certainly need to take care of our needs first, but any rancher would tell you that if wolves are on a neighbor’s property, they will soon be on your property as well.

I’m thinking Trump might have had a different opinion on Ukraine if President Zelenskyy had taken Trump’s suggestion and announced to the press that he was ordering an investigation of the allegations of corruption involving Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. But Zelenskyy held the line because he knew the allegations were false.

An important election is coming. As long as Trump’s name is on the ballot, it will be the most important election of our lifetime.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS