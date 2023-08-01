8/2 Readers write

Fed’s actions, not Biden’s, caused a decline in inflation

Eugene Robinson wrote a column on July 23 that Democrats should “applaud” President Biden’s many successes. Before applauding, Democrats will need a refresher course on who is responsible for the decline in inflation.

That credit goes to the Federal Reserve for its persistent raising of interest rates. The Fed’s actions have succeeded in wringing excess money out of the economy, thus lowering the inflation rate.

President Biden, however, has worked at cross purposes with the Fed. Signing legislation that floods the economy with trillions of dollars would have kept inflation high had the Fed not acted. Moreover, the Biden administration has kept energy prices high by imposing burdensome regulations and costs on energy providers.

So before Biden and his acolytes take a victory lap, they would do well to remember that excessive spending and costly regulations always result in upward pressure on prices.

MARIO ADKINS, CONLEY

We need a fair tax solution, not more IRS auditors

As the United States lost manufacturing jobs and traditional blue-collar workers transitioned to the service sector, they had to handle tax withholdings for state, federal and social security taxes and other tax issues.

This caused frustration for individuals who now not only had to bid jobs and manage materials, but if they worked in a competitive market, they had to cover taxes on what has become a low-wage job. No wonder paying taxes is burdensome for these folks and they oppose more IRS auditors.

Trump’s rhetoric sounds like music to their ears. Theirs is not a situation many people would truly thrive in. It might be helpful to display understanding with these folks and work to address their issues. Perhaps a flat tax would level the playing field and help these folks.

To many people, Trump seems bogus, but these folks have a real issue. Perhaps this particular swamp is worth draining.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS