8/16 Readers write

Trump prefers court of public opinion over court of law

The front-page Aug. 10 news story, “Fulton DA denies rumors Trump promotes in ad,” once again shows Mr. Trump’s preference for trying his legal cases in the court of public opinion over a court of law.

It also shows his penchant for using ad hominem arguments, that is, attacking the character of his opponent rather than engaging with the actual legal case -- for example, repeatedly calling the Fulton County DA, Fani Willis, “racist” at campaign rallies.

Questioning the character of witnesses in cross-examination, like bringing up that person’s criminal record in order to make their testimony seem less credible to the jury, is frequently done and can be effective. However, Mr. Trump is attacking the DA in advance of any trial even being started.

This is not the behavior of someone who has any respect for the legal system, much less someone who has done nothing wrong.

PETER WHITCOPF, SANDY SPRINGS

Statue of Thomas should show pockets full of money

I recollect The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported about how a Georgia General Assembly bill that would place a statue of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on state capitol grounds had passed the Senate.

When presenting the bill, a state senator said Thomas had “served with distinction.” It’s since been reported that wealthy benefactors helped pay the private school tuition for a Thomas grandnephew under Thomas’ guardianship, steered business to Thomas’ wife’s consulting firm (involved with Trump though Thomas didn’t recuse himself on a decision involving Trump), buying and renovating the house where Thomas’ mother lives, inviting the Thomases on domestic and foreign trips that included travel upon yachts and private jets and loaning Thomas money on presumably sweetheart terms to purchase a luxury motorhome.

Thomas said he never yearned to be a Supreme Court Justice just prior to saying, “Pure and simple, I wanted to be rich.” He has served with distinction indeed. A Thomas statue should show his pockets bulging and overflowing with money.

DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA

