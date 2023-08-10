8/11 Readers write

Trump makes it easy for people to fool themselves

Trump supporters, think about it: Trump says he’s proud to be persecuted because he’s shielding you.

But you aren’t indicted; he is. He claims the system is corrupt and unjust, even though he’d use those very tactics if he won again. He says he’s the one and only person who can “protect” you from “them.”

Look into the history of any dictator on the rise and compare his actions with Trump’s.

Not that such men are fooling the people. They’re just making it easier for the people to fool themselves.

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA

All should read election indictment against Trump

The most recent indictment against Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election will likely lead to the most consequential criminal trial in our nation’s history.

As citizens, we owe it to ourselves and our country to understand the true nature of the case. I ask everyone, especially those considering voting for Mr. Trump, to read the indictment. It’s a compelling narrative that can be read in about an hour and isn’t full of legal jargon.

The alternative is to rely on partisan spin from politicians and distortions from talking heads on cable news who are paid handsomely to enrage us.

The stakes are too high for us to be misled by others.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Student disrespect, bad behavior drive teachers away

Regarding the news story, “Burnout, low pay, politics driving away teachers” (News, Aug. 7), it is easy to understand why teachers suffer burnout when their students don’t understand the meaning of respect and good behavior. That happens when the student’s parents don’t understand the meaning of respect and good behavior.

Students from broken homes or shelters don’t have the proper love and guidance necessary to become well-behaved students who want to learn.

Providing schools with teachers who are not certified and have to deal with students with cell phones will not improve matters.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS