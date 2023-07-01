7/2 Readers write

Speak up against hate. Silence is approval

Thank you for your meaningful opinion by the Editorial Board, “Intolerance, hate have no place here” (editorial, June 27) regarding the recent antisemitism by the Nazi flag carriers at one of our synagogues in Cobb County.

Those who say nothing and do nothing about Nazi flags because they don’t personally feel affected by this form of hatred should know that their silence represents the approval of these antisemitism acts. It appears that if something horrible isn’t happening to you, you just don’t care who it hurts. This hate must stop!

ELLEN JARRETT, ROSWELL

Get involved with civic clubs and help change the world

Ben Franklin began a club called a “Junto” in 1727, focused on self-improvement. His work and the club’s helped build the first hospital and the first library in Philadelphia, among other projects.

His idea was “allow others to get the credit.” Someone said, “If you want to go fast, go by yourself, but if you want to go far, take others with you.” Let others complain.

Modern-day Juntos: Rotary, churches, Kiwanis and corporations sponsor and offer worthwhile service opportunities. Google them. Consider picking some local service opportunities and give some of yourself to the cause.

You’ll feel better about the world and yourself and have a renewed faith in the kindness and goodness of everyday people. You may live longer and have more friends.

Our North Cobb Rotary participated in 100 projects -- food scarcity, battered women’s shelter, supporting police, schools, recovery from drugs, sex-trafficking awareness, veterans support, troubled children’s homes and schools.

Help yourself and help others and make the world a better place. And it’s fun!

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Need leaders willing to solve problems, not exploit them

Gridlock in Washington may be good for the politicians, but it is failing America and hurting all of us in the long term.

Bipartisan immigration reform has been politicized for years, leading to record numbers of undocumented migrants at our southern border. If we had a clear policy, these folks would understand that they would be turned away if they didn’t qualify.

Instead of a clear and understandable policy, we have a mashup of old policies that do not serve our needs of today.

Social Security and Medicare are other problems where reform would be relatively straightforward. What we lack is the political will to safeguard these programs. What we have in Washington is finger-pointing and political rhetoric.

Our country and citizens are suffering because politicians benefit from rubbing salt in these wounds. We need leaders willing to solve problems, not exploit them for their benefit.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Striking similarities exist between U.S. and Roman Empire

The U.S.A. is the Roman Empire 2.0. Recently, in historical terms, that is, it has abandoned the bread and circus that FDR craftily introduced to stabilize the empire. Everybody is unhappy now except for the rich, who are wallowing in their infinite advantages. But even they sense an impending implosion.

All the outrageous inequities that exist are a result of the restored hegemony of the 1 percent at the concomitant loss of the plebes. That’s probably an inevitable outcome of unregulated capitalism. However, as Norman Mailer said, “Marxism is a morally superior system, but people just aren’t up to it.” So, no help there.

We’ll soon have a right-wing authoritarian rule. The reactionaries will be in their glory. That’s how badly we boomers stewarded the late 20th and early 21st century (shout out here to Bill and Newt!).

But aren’t smartphones dazzling though!

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN