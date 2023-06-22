6/23 Readers write

Nothing funny about Trump and his indictments

A reader letter on June 16 alleges that supporters of President Biden are “chortling” and feigning outrage over the recent indictments of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, thinking it can help Biden win re-election, and that the latter’s presidency is “sinking.”

First of all, this Biden supporter and Democratic Party member since 1988 isn’t chortling. My outrage at Trump’s many documented abuses of power, lying and dereliction of duty — starting with allowing over 600,000 Americans to die of COVID-19 during his mercifully brief tenure — is quite real and has lasted practically since he was sworn in.

Secondly, Biden’s presidency is only seen as “sinking” by conservatives and Republicans. He has plenty of genuine successes, including bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control and reducing child poverty and inflation.

Thinking Trump’s indictments will help him win back the White House only makes sense to his die-hard fans in the Republican base, who are a proven minority. Everyone else is sick and tired of his demonstrated cruelty, crassness, dishonesty and criminality.

MATT G. LEGER, ATLANTA

Trump had time for golf, but not for documents

In a recent interview, Donald Trump stated that he was just too busy to go through all those boxes and pull out those documents containing our nation’s greatest secrets.

He wasn’t too busy to move the boxes repeatedly. Wasn’t too busy for countless rounds of golf. Wasn’t too busy to make his normal evening appearances at his resort, where he enjoyed people fawning over him.

He was just too busy to comply with a court order to return these secret documents.

In any event, how could we trust someone to be our president when he has displayed so little respect for the rule of law?

Mr. Trump has a long history now of displaying a total disrespect for law and order. Insanity is continuing to make the same mistake, expecting different outcomes.

Mr. Trump, enjoy your retirement and let serious adults take care of our government.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS