6/22 Readers write

Permit reforms crucial to clean energy transition

The news story “Does ESG offer useful guidance for potential investors?”(News, June 18) suggests environmental, social and corporate governance considerations are contentious.

In my opinion, it is heartening to realize that business decisions begin to factor in responsible considerations because our kids’ future depends on the reliability of governance guiding markets to factor in what E.F. Schumacher implied decades ago in his book “A Guide for the Perplexed.” Profit margins need to factor in quality of life considerations.

In the wake of the clean energy evolution, most people realize nations must forge infrastructure changes that enable the transition. Reforming the processes needed to approve energy projects is crucial to accomplishing that goal.

While the debt relief act included a start, more is needed to protect communities, preserve their ability to provide input and maintain environmental standards. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) needs greater authority to permit, site and allocate costs for large-scale energy transmission that increases the nation’s energy security. Ask Congress to support bipartisan permit reform.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

No reason for Tuberville to block military promotions

When I identify myself as a military retiree, most responses are a sincere “thank you for your service.”

But the response of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, a strong backer of former president Trump, would obviously not contain any type of “thank you” upon meeting active or former military personnel.

Since February, Tuberville has nine times blocked the promotion of 184 senior officers to the grade of general or admiral! He has repeatedly taken this action because he disagrees with the Department of Defense’s position on the issue of abortion involving pregnant military members traveling to states with DOD approval, which do not deny abortion.

For a Republican Party that has historically prided itself on a strong national defense with strong senior leadership, why is Tuberville punishing those chosen for promotion to key leadership positions?

If upset over the Biden administration’s position on abortion, could not Sen. Tuberville have chosen some other department rather than defense to advance his controversial backing of the abortion issue?

WADE J. WILLIAMS, COLONEL (RET.), U.S. ARMY, CLAYTON