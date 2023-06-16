6/16 Readers write

Noah’s Ark should close, give animals away

How many articles do we have to read about the mistreatment of animals at Noah’s Ark animal sanctuary before we demand change, “Noah’s Ark sued over treatment of animals” (Metro, June 11)?

This news story informed us about a recent lawsuit by a metro Atlanta veterinarian and a nonprofit animal rights group.

I’m assuming if some of the allegations are true, such as inadequate feeding, housing, disease outbreak and care for the animals, it’s the result of the lack of revenue. As a previous business owner, I know how difficult it is to maintain when revenue declines.

But there comes a time when you need to close when success isn’t achieved.

Over the years, this facility has been called out for violations, and it’s time to speak up and demand better treatment or insist animals be moved to other facilities that can better care for them. It’s also time that we demand our public officials to do more to protect animals’ basic rights, health and treatment by revising laws and increasing penalties when they are violated.

CATHERINE BROUSSARD, STONE MOUNTAIN

Atlanta school board to blame for yet another superintendent search

Dr. Beverly Hall, Dr. Meria Carstarphen, Dr. Lisa Herring, Dr.? Who will be the next Atlanta Public Schools superintendent?

What is the common thread here regarding the difficulties of being a satisfactory performer appointed to this job? Why does Atlanta have so much trouble filling this position and accomplishing satisfactory results? Is this job’s direction impossible?

The common thread appears that the Atlanta school board continues to disagree on superintendent performance goals. The conflict of interests among this school board’s members has historically been the most prominent problem. Resulting strife continues to plague Atlanta schools, resulting in a terrible lack of adequacy in student education.

Stop the incessant changing of superintendents. Change the membership of the school board. Vote in members who care more about proper education than money and politics.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA