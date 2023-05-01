5/2 Readers write

Environment activists cannot do it alone. This is your earth to love or destroy with your votes, attitudes and behaviors. Money spent on climate and pollution now will prevent many multiples of costs to repair the accumulating damage. Spend a dollar now to avoid spending hundreds later.

Demand justice and foresight! The choice is yours.

JOHN SHACKLETON, ATLANTA

Jan. 6 coup was the only real threat to our Constitution

All life has a beginning and an end, and the end is assured at the beginning. That is difficult to accept, but not too hard to comprehend for most people. It’s the in-between time that has so many vagaries and requires so much decision-making.

Unfortunately, too many people try to decide how other people should live and how they should fill their allotted hours. In America, the mitigating factor is our Constitution. It is the document our forebears devised so we could address our differences in the courtroom instead of on the battlefield. It has worked remarkably well for almost 236 years, except for the Civil War.

It will go on working as long as the truth remains the truth and not something divined solely to hold on to political power.

The only real threat to our Constitution and democracy in history was the January 6 failed coup. Had this coup been successful, we would have had the beginning of a dictatorship that would have eventually destroyed everything our forebears compromised to achieve.

C.R. VANTREESE, MARIETTA