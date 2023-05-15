BreakingNews
Fulton DA urges judge to reject Trump’s attempt to gut inquiry
5/16 Readers write

1 hour ago

Debt ceiling not the same as federal budget

The GOP majority Congress is playing games with the lives and livelihoods of all Americans. They are trying to fool us into thinking that the debt ceiling is the same as the budget. That’s a lie.

Every year, the U.S. (and most other countries) raise the debt ceiling as part of managing the debt payments related to money spent in the past. It is like your household debt for mortgages, car payments and credit cards. The numbers change because of the balance and interest rates.

The budget is a whole different process and is about planning for future spending. While the U.S. has a lot of debt, refusing to pay your debt will not reduce it.

The GOP is trying to hold out the debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts without actually offering a budget plan. They don’t want to say what they want to cut because it will hurt us all — veterans’ benefits, infrastructure, healthcare, Medicare and Social Security.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

Biden, Trump must hurdle voter apathy along with their ages

President Joe Biden, now 80 years old, has announced he will seek a second term in 2024.

There has been much speculation as to whether he is mentally fit to serve a second term based on his age, numerous gaffes and the appearance in general of being confused and apparently unable to interact with the news media.

Former President Trump, now 76 years old, has announced he will seek a second term. There is much speculation as to whether he is morally fit to serve a second term, as he has legal action pending in his involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol and his unwillingness to admit he lost the Presidential election in 2020.

What do these two elderly men have in common besides being 2024 Presidential candidates? Recent polls indicate that the majority of voters do not want either of them to be president.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill appears to take private plane to prison
3h ago

