5/16 Readers write

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

Biden, Trump must hurdle voter apathy along with their ages

President Joe Biden, now 80 years old, has announced he will seek a second term in 2024.

There has been much speculation as to whether he is mentally fit to serve a second term based on his age, numerous gaffes and the appearance in general of being confused and apparently unable to interact with the news media.

Former President Trump, now 76 years old, has announced he will seek a second term. There is much speculation as to whether he is morally fit to serve a second term, as he has legal action pending in his involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol and his unwillingness to admit he lost the Presidential election in 2020.

What do these two elderly men have in common besides being 2024 Presidential candidates? Recent polls indicate that the majority of voters do not want either of them to be president.

