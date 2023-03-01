3/2 Readers write

Transgender people are not a threat to our democracy. Laws designed to restrict the rights of minority groups are the threat.

TERRI SMITH, SHARPSBURG

Murdaugh was a bad guy, but likely not a murderer

Alex Murdaugh is on trial in the small town of Walterboro, S.C., for the 2021 murder of his wife and son. The trial has gained national attention and is being followed on TV and elsewhere, with viewers trying to solve the murder.

The prosecuting attorney, hoping to show that Murdaugh was a bad guy, presented to the jury excruciatingly boring details of Murdaugh’s financial unethical behavior when he was a well-known local attorney.

Murdaugh took the wind out of the prosecutor’s sails when he freely admitted he cheated some clients out of money and was addicted to opioids. The prosecuting attorney has made the mistake of trying to manipulate the jury into convicting Murdaugh of murder for being a sleazy attorney.

This jury, in this small town, in this state, may be country folks, but they are not stupid. There is no murder weapon, no bloody clothes and no witness. My opinion -- the jury will find Murdaugh not guilty.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL