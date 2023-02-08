2/8 Readers write

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

COVID still here, so make adjustments wisely

I can’t recall politicians declaring “victory” regarding COVID, and they likely won’t. However, each of us adjusts.

Young people say they were “over it” months ago. Recently we attended an event at the Cobb Energy Center and the comedian opened with a joke about COVID. There were thousands of people in the venue, and I saw few masks.

The same day, I attended a Rotary meeting where there were no masks and people were hugging. If someone told you to jump off a cliff, would you do it? Probably not, unless your commanding officer told you to do it (rappelling) with a platoon of U.S. Marines, which I did. If someone told you to jump out of an airplane from 14,000 feet, you probably wouldn’t do it unless your family chose to do it, in which case you might, which we did.

A rewarding life comes with some risks and choices. Life is a series of adjustments.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW