2/3 Readers write

Deficits must be addressed, but to do so on the backs of the elderly is cruel and unjust, and Republicans need to stop calling themselves the party of family values if they think hurting the elderly is their best path forward.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Get government out of abortion issue

Some have hailed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer that overturned Roe vs. Wade because the ruling returns the abortion issue to the states.

It is somewhat bewildering, then, why such people oppose abortion rights in the first place. After all, supporting the right to abortion reflects the belief that the abortion issue should ultimately be left to the individuals most directly affected by pregnancy. If the abortion issue should be out of the hands of the federal government, I do not see why it would make sense to think it belongs in the hands of state governments.

It seems that for our country to become a more perfect union, we must be willing to take greater steps in allowing our citizens to better govern themselves.

SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE