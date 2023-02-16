2/17 Readers write

Housing issues won’t improve as long as GOP is in control
Thanks to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigative team for your informative, if appalling, article about the difficulties both homebuyers and renters of single-family homes face in Georgia due to the large number of homes bought by investors and home-rental firms solely to make money off them.
Your article pointed out that Georgia is one of the most landlord-friendly states in the union -- and one of the most tenant-hostile as well. This is the direct consequence of the Republican Party’s control of virtually all the levers of state government power for over two decades.
Republicans and conservatives will always favor business owners over customers, workers, the environment and society at large because it benefits them financially and politically to do so. And with gerrymandering and voter-suppression laws put in place to ensure their continued rule, this situation is not likely to be remedied anytime soon -- at least, not without a great deal of pressure put on GOP members of the General Assembly and other elected officials.
MATT G. LEGER, ATLANTA
Atlanta should use some of its city reserves to help citizens
I was glad to see the city of Atlanta’s reserves continue to grow, “City reports record high general fund balance” (Metro, Feb. 12). As noted in the story, this is fiscally responsible and minimizes the interest the city pays when it borrows funds. I was also heartened to see city employees will receive cost of living increases.
At the same time, I feel the city would be better off using some of these funds to improve the quality of life of its citizens. Might a portion of the $53 million added to reserves last year, a 28% increase, instead have been used to address homelessness, better maintain parks, fix potholes, or take actions against landlords who violate the housing code?
ERIC DUSENBURY, ATLANTA