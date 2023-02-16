2/17 Readers write

Atlanta should use some of its city reserves to help citizens

I was glad to see the city of Atlanta’s reserves continue to grow, “City reports record high general fund balance” (Metro, Feb. 12). As noted in the story, this is fiscally responsible and minimizes the interest the city pays when it borrows funds. I was also heartened to see city employees will receive cost of living increases.

At the same time, I feel the city would be better off using some of these funds to improve the quality of life of its citizens. Might a portion of the $53 million added to reserves last year, a 28% increase, instead have been used to address homelessness, better maintain parks, fix potholes, or take actions against landlords who violate the housing code?

ERIC DUSENBURY, ATLANTA