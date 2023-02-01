2/1 Readers Write

The familiar trees between the sidewalk and the street tend to grow slowly and are subject to problems. There are better approaches. The Japanese originator of the “Miyawaki Forest” spent many years developing a way to create healthier, faster-growing “forests” in spaces as small as a backyard. His methods are now used for accelerated tree growth in cities worldwide. Heat-threatened Mumbai has 100,000 trees in Miyawaki forests.

Trees are becoming vital to city life. In the near future, we must greatly intensify efforts to grow and protect them.

HUGH LOWREY, AUSTELL