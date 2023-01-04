1/5 Readers write

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams raised record amounts of money, mostly out of state, for her campaign. However, she was seemingly reckless in spending it, as if the supply were inexhaustible. She did not use wisdom in decisions about some expenditures. Truth emerging now is that some of her vendors are still unpaid for justified debts.

People who try to live on OPM (Other People’s Money) refuse to face realities, such as the fact that OPM eventually runs out. “Let someone else pay for it” is a mindset that the Georgia state coffers cannot afford in someone affecting financial decisions. Bills must be paid before buying extravagances.

Had Stacey Abrams become our governor, Georgia could have suffered similar issues in spending state resources, resulting from her attempted directions, with financial disasters to follow. Some other states are currently suffering such consequences. We cannot expect “someone else” to bail us out of our irresponsibility. It just does not work.

L.P. STREETS, ATLANTA