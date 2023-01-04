ajc logo
1/5 Readers write

Opinion
1 hour ago

Retail theft causes higher prices, lost sales tax

With all the media hype about inflation, one item never mentioned is the amount of retail theft and its effect on inflation. Simply put, consumers have to pay higher prices for products to compensate for the loss of revenue from shoplifted items. The impact of theft is felt through higher prices, and this impact is more acutely felt by low-and middle income families.

It is estimated that retail theft costs federal and state governments nearly $15 billion in personal and business tax revenue, not including the lost sales tax. The CEO of Walmart said an increase in theft could lead to store locations closing. Target projected annual loss at $600 million. In a place like California, state law holds that stealing merchandise worth $950 or less is just a misdemeanor, which means that law enforcement probably won’t bother to aggressively investigate or prosecute. This needs serious attention from all walks of society.

RICHARD DEITCH, ROSWELL

Reckless campaign spending sends warning

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams raised record amounts of money, mostly out of state, for her campaign. However, she was seemingly reckless in spending it, as if the supply were inexhaustible. She did not use wisdom in decisions about some expenditures. Truth emerging now is that some of her vendors are still unpaid for justified debts.

People who try to live on OPM (Other People’s Money) refuse to face realities, such as the fact that OPM eventually runs out. “Let someone else pay for it” is a mindset that the Georgia state coffers cannot afford in someone affecting financial decisions. Bills must be paid before buying extravagances.

Had Stacey Abrams become our governor, Georgia could have suffered similar issues in spending state resources, resulting from her attempted directions, with financial disasters to follow. Some other states are currently suffering such consequences. We cannot expect “someone else” to bail us out of our irresponsibility. It just does not work.

L.P. STREETS, ATLANTA

