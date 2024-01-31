1/31 Readers write

We have a golden opportunity to progress on both of these issues, yet some of our elected officials are putting their political careers ahead of the good of the country. And they wonder why the American public loathes Congress.

ERIC DUSENBURY, ATLANTA

Trump is not an option for American democracy

Say yes to civility, adult behavior, proven facts, truth, common sense, science and democracy.

Just say no to childish bullying language, cheap schoolyard insults, “alternative facts” (aka repeatedly fact-checked lies), conspiracy theories, xenophobia, personal threats to safety and promises of revenge and retribution.

The probable GOP nominee is not the second coming. He is a psychotic narcissist dictator wannabe. This is not who we are.

The shortlist of easily forgotten embarrassments: birtherism, insulting hero/POW John McCain, the COVID-19 debacle (promoting bleach, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, etc. vs. vaccines), mocking the disabled, repeated election denials and the attack on the U.S. Capitol. There are also dozens of current criminal charges.

This guy is not an option. We must vote to maintain American democracy in November. Everything else is secondary; choose country over party.

BARRY DAVIS, MARIETTA