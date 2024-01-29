1/30 Readers write

Ninety-five years after the birth of America’s most formidable civil rights leader, Dr. King, his son succumbed to prostate cancer. Although the founders of our country abolished the idea of establishing an American monarchy, I myself, as an African American, indirectly deem the King family’s lineage as our country’s Black royal family.

May Dexter Scott King’s soul rest in peace.

WAYNE E. WILLIAMS, CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY

Braves announcer Jim Powell made baseball fun

How distressing it was Friday morning to read that Jim Powell will no longer be announcing on the radio for the Braves baseball games. I have season tickets and listen to the radio at the games just to hear the announcers with their insights and information about other things going on throughout baseball.

It was such fun, and how we did laugh, listening to the banter between Jim Powell and Don Sutton -- especially where they got on their double-overhand yellow hammer talk. Anyone else remember that? These two men had such a great time together and played off each other all through the game. Half the fun of going to the ballgame was listening to them.

Jim Powell, you will be sorely missed, not only by me but by hundreds of others who have listened to you over the years. Godspeed, and hopefully, you will be able to announce to others somewhere, if not in Atlanta.

MARY LOU BROOKS, DUNWOODY