12/7 Readers write

What we need to do is to be willing to admit how to wrestle solutions to the causes, not just react out of fear that breeds hatred, which fuels wars. We need dialogue, not labels.

One example. COP28 is being held in Dubai, known for its riches from oil reserves. Yet their leaders are bringing together over 190 countries to “intently focus” on keeping the planet’s average temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees.

Let’s build a livable world, together!

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Today’s GOP is anyplace but home for most

A recent letter writer suggests that liberal Democrats could find a home in the GOP. I had to double-check I wasn’t in the humor section by mistake.

The GOP, the so-called party of law and order, worships a candidate who is under four indictments for 90-plus felonies. GOP officeholders at the federal and state levels participated in the attempt to overthrow our government on Jan. 6 and perpetuate the “big lie” to this day. I could go on.

The GOP, the so-called party of liberty and freedom, wants to deny women control of their reproductive health. They want to control who you are allowed to love and how you are allowed to express yourself. They are banning books and “controversial” ideas in schools. I could go on.

Today’s GOP is no home for liberal Democrats, progressives, independents, moderates -- heck, even many Republicans. Authoritarians, theocrats and charlatans have taken up residence, making it unbearable for anyone else. It’s time to move out.

DAVID LEEDLE, ATLANTA