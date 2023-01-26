1/26 Readers Write

SUN ANNE BRENNER, ATLANTA

Medicaid requirements should include unpaid caregiving as ‘work’

I read the brief article in Sunday’s The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, regarding the new Georgia House Speaker’s comment that the House will not revisit full Medicaid expansion this term.

Instead, the House will consider the governor’s waiver program, which would insure about 50,000 people out of the 400,000 who could benefit from a full expansion. This means that rather than improve the lives of all of the poor who are without insurance, the House will consider a 12.5% improvement enough!

Even worse are requirements that this 12.5% must meet, including working 80 hours monthly at “specific activities.” These activities do not include working full-time as a caregiver for a relative with dementia! This means that a spouse, sibling, child, aunt or uncle cannot receive health insurance because they volunteer unpaid to care for their relative with dementia.

This is horrible. I suggest those responsible for providing health insurance for the poor reconsider the “activities” that allow them to “not work” outside their caregiving jobs.

JAN RABINOWITZ, SANDY SPRINGS

SUPPORT GROUP LEADER FOR THE WELL SPOUSE ASSOCIATION IN ATLANTA