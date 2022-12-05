12/6 Readers write

Accelerating the use of rooftop solar will help meet carbon-reduction goals while also benefiting consumers with lower power bills. Yet residential rates are now expected to rise under a proposal being considered by the PSC.

DAVID KYLER, CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST

Record-breaking early voting cast doubt on voter suppression assertions

As record-breaking early voting occurred for the Senate run-off, complaints continued regarding the “nightmare” of voting law SB202, stating that it would disqualify voters in Democratic-leaning areas, which it hasn’t, criminalize the provision of food and water to voters waiting in line, even though they can legally bring their own food and water, and require an ID to vote, which is mandated for every other function in Georgia that requires an ID to prove one’s identity.

With all of these provisions supposedly passed to disqualify poor, underprivileged Democratic voters, I have yet to hear of one eligible person who could not cast their vote for any reason.

If any voter suppression was discovered during the recent general election, you would think this would be a rallying point for Democrats, but not a word to date. Looks like much ado about nothing.

HENRY ANDERSON, LILBURN