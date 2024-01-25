1/26 Readers write

Similarly, big business uses its political muscle to exploit consumers and taxpayers, assisted by elite-friendly politicians who help boost profits with unfair public policies. Under Georgia policies, billions yearly are spent in nefarious ways to subsidize corporate profits. These often-hidden handouts include tax credits/exemptions, inequitable electricity rates imposed on households to benefit industry and damages to health and environment that are never compensated by the businesses that cause them.

Yet in his State of the State speech, Gov. Kemp railed against the abuses of big government and big labor without a word about big business.

DAVID KYLER, CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND

It’s Trump who has no respect for rule of law

The mental gymnastics that one must engage in to defend Donald Trump were on full display in the recent letter, “Denying basic rights destroys democracy.”

The writer implies that voting for Trump in November equals voting for “true democracy” since doing so affirms “the presumption of innocence until proven guilty of charges.” Given that, to this day, Trump has not apologized for taking out full-page newspaper ads calling for the execution of the so-called “Central Park Five” (all of whom were later exonerated of the crimes they were accused of), it seems it is Trump who really should learn the importance of the presumption of innocence.

Furthermore, regardless of what convictions may be in his future, it cannot be denied that Donald Trump has no respect for election outcomes when he doesn’t win. I can think of no better way to destroy our democracy than to once more place such an individual in our nation’s highest office.

SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE