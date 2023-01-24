1/25 Readers write

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY

Jobs, finances at stake if U.S. debt ceiling not raised

I’m an economics idiot, so I researched the U.S. debt limit - the total amount of money our government is authorized to borrow to meet existing legal obligations, such as Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries and tax refunds. If the debt ceiling isn’t raised, the government could default on its legal obligations, cause a financial crisis and threaten jobs and the savings of ordinary Americans.

Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 times to extend or raise the debt limit (49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents).

But a contingent of Congressional Republicans is hellbent on politicizing this important economic action that protects everyday Americans. This is unconscionable.

Like many Georgians, I’m on Social Security and Medicare. These “representatives” don’t give a whit about the folks who elected them. These malevolent children are playing around with our lives, playing political chicken for fun and they should be ashamed of themselves. They need a dressing down from their constituents.

KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR