1/25 Readers write

Hold lawmakers accountable for debt limit knowledge
A small group of far-right Republicans seems determined to sow continual chaos into the workings of the U.S. House of Representatives. Their latest threat to refuse to raise the debt ceiling, however, poses a very serious danger to the financial security of the American people, the nation and the world.
All members should be required to take a test outlining their understanding of the debt limit, how it would affect the American people if it was raised and how it would affect them if it was not, and how the limit was handled in the Trump administration.
Then they should be required to stand before the chamber and accept full responsibility for any consequences that befall their constituents (loss of job, income, financial security) as a result of their vote. This is not political theater where you act out, sell more T-shirts and go on a podcast.
These actions have serious repercussions and demand accountability.
SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY
Jobs, finances at stake if U.S. debt ceiling not raised
I’m an economics idiot, so I researched the U.S. debt limit - the total amount of money our government is authorized to borrow to meet existing legal obligations, such as Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries and tax refunds. If the debt ceiling isn’t raised, the government could default on its legal obligations, cause a financial crisis and threaten jobs and the savings of ordinary Americans.
Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 times to extend or raise the debt limit (49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents).
But a contingent of Congressional Republicans is hellbent on politicizing this important economic action that protects everyday Americans. This is unconscionable.
Like many Georgians, I’m on Social Security and Medicare. These “representatives” don’t give a whit about the folks who elected them. These malevolent children are playing around with our lives, playing political chicken for fun and they should be ashamed of themselves. They need a dressing down from their constituents.
KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR
