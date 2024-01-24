1/25 Readers write

No sound reason for Georgians to favor Trump over Biden
The new AJC poll showing registered Georgia voters favor Donald Trump over Joe Biden by eight points in the race for president should disgust and terrify any patriot. What explains this support for Trump – an accused criminal, a racist, a morally depraved psychopath I believe, an insurrectionist against our country and a fascist who longs to join the worldwide ranks of ruthless dictators he admires?
I understand why MAGA Republicans worship Trump like a god and are willing to subvert democracy and install him as an authoritarian despot. Mostly, it’s because he validates their bigotry. He gives them license to stop giving lip service to principles of racial, religious and gender equality they never accepted. They can now trumpet views they used to be rightly ashamed to say aloud.
But as for the rest of you, are you just not paying attention? Or is the destruction of the constitutional democratic republic our founding fathers created less important to you than the price of eggs this week?
CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST
We need action, not anxiety, to resolve national issues
Former First Lady Michele Obama has recently made headlines by saying that she is lying awake at night thinking about what will happen if former president Trump is reelected. And some are advancing this as the reason to have her become the nominee for president in the coming election.
A Jan. 21 AJC headline references “anxiety” over the Trump v. Biden race. If lying awake nights thinking of a bad future is the key, what about the rest of us who are lying awake nights knowing that record deficits, massive immigration and global unrest will make our future a lot less bright than it should be? Should we also run for president?
We need less concern over anxiety and more actions that will resolve the major issues. Stop the profligate spending, control the borders and unshackle the economy!
GARY S. O’NEILL, MARIETTA