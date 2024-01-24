1/25 Readers write

But as for the rest of you, are you just not paying attention? Or is the destruction of the constitutional democratic republic our founding fathers created less important to you than the price of eggs this week?

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST

We need action, not anxiety, to resolve national issues

Former First Lady Michele Obama has recently made headlines by saying that she is lying awake at night thinking about what will happen if former president Trump is reelected. And some are advancing this as the reason to have her become the nominee for president in the coming election.

A Jan. 21 AJC headline references “anxiety” over the Trump v. Biden race. If lying awake nights thinking of a bad future is the key, what about the rest of us who are lying awake nights knowing that record deficits, massive immigration and global unrest will make our future a lot less bright than it should be? Should we also run for president?

We need less concern over anxiety and more actions that will resolve the major issues. Stop the profligate spending, control the borders and unshackle the economy!

GARY S. O’NEILL, MARIETTA