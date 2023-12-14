12/14 Readers write

I am not going to fall into this trap regarding the present redrawing of political districts as ordered by a judge. The Republican-led legislature has submitted what is, again, nothing more than gerrymandering. Both parties do it, and it is wrong for both parties.

It disenfranchises voters and is against “one person, one vote,” which is the principle of equal representation in voting, democracy, and political equality, which we claim to be the foundation of this country.

PAT FAGAN, WOODSTOCK

Renewables no match for traditional energy sources

Wind and solar energy are useless on a windless night. Renewables are not the future, mainly because they are limited by nature itself. The wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine everywhere and we can’t store the stuff on the scale necessary to power entire cities.

Why are we even talking about renewables replacing fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, not to mention nuclear (my favorite)? I’m a mechanical engineer, not a climate activist, green marketer, or incompetent politician (or related to Al Gore). I don’t have a horse in any of these races and that may be my problem.

Still, why are we even talking about this?

We really need to stop talking about renewables replacing traditional energy sources and put them back in the “niche” market where they belong. Renewables are a fad, a novelty and nothing more. Why can’t we see that?

ARTHUR SAGINIAN, SANTA CLARITA, CALIF.