12/13 Readers write

In Griner’s support, let’s stop flow of travel to Russia

As we join all Americans in celebrating Brittney Griner’s release from a prison camp in Russia, let’s pause to consider the lessons to be learned from her experience.

President Biden said, “I strongly urge all Americans to take precautions when they travel overseas.” While that is certainly good advice, much stronger lessons must be learned.

Griner’s experience demonstrates that travel to Putin’s Russia is extremely dangerous for any American. Americans traveling to Russia risk their freedom and perhaps their very lives. The U.S. State Department must actively discourage all United States athletes and entertainers from taking the risk of Russian travel.

Furthermore, no American should consider traveling to Russia under a tourist visa. For years Russia has profited handsomely from Americans visiting The Winter Palace and The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, destinations routinely included in European cruise and tour packages. Any American tourist in Russia risks being held as a pawn to be exchanged for weapons dealers, drug merchants, or other Russian criminals. Let’s stop the flow of American tourist dollars to this rogue state.

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE, JR., BERKELEY LAKE