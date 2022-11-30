11/30 Readers write

STEVE MERLIN, MARIETTA

Climate crisis needs rational solutions, not alarmism

A Nov. 24 letter (“Hurricane damage is high price of climate change”) provides some great examples of climate alarmism. The letter includes terms such as “devastation,” “civilization unworthy of survival,” “wait for doom” and “climate disasters.” However, the writer does assure us that, due to electric cars and other developments, the “collapse of civilization” is not inevitable.

I didn’t think the collapse of civilization was even on the table!

We need to step back from climate Armageddon talk and deal with the issues more rationally. In my view, the primary climate crisis we face is completely bankrupting the country by spending trillions ultimately to have no impact on the climate due to continuing emissions from China and others.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA