11/26 Readers write

ED OUTLAW, PEACHTREE CITY

Rosalynn Carter made the world a better place

The passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter reminds us of the glory of a better time: an era in which a simple life of hope, goodness and basic human decency defined many major figures on the national stage.

The former first lady lived a life of purpose with her marriage partner of an astounding 77 years. Would that there be more like her in such a turbulent time in our nation’s history where we find our people so divided.

Rosalynn Carter leaves a legacy through her lifetime of accomplishment. She made the world a better place. She enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to know her, as well as all Americans. Her memory will surely be an eternal blessing.

OREN SPIEGLER, PETERS TOWNSHIP, PA

National debt bound to hurt middle class most

Moody’s recently became the last of the three major credit reporting agencies to downgrade the U.S. government — the government with the world’s largest economy, the world’s reserve currency and a printing press for quantitative-easing money creation.

Meanwhile, a huge swath of voters vote solely on a single issue, with abortion being the main one. The main power centers are the politicians, the two major parties, the courts, wealthy people, PACs and the media. Of them, I believe the media has no excuse for not focusing on the pending financial disaster, given the middle class it allegedly defends will be the most hurt. Printing money and/or a write-down of debt will be the only avenues soon and, unlike the wealthy, the middle class won’t be able to protect themselves. The AJC would do the middle class and the country in general a service by emphasizing solving the financial problems.

ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA

Parents should determine what’s best for their child

Rights aren’t black or white, male or female, majority or minority — let alone “transgender and other gender-nonconforming people” rights. They are human rights bestowed by our Creator and then asserted and abused by flawed humans — i.e., all of us.

Interestingly, Jamelle Bouie, in “Culture war turns into a dud for GOP” (Opinion, Nov. 19), seems highly offended by parents’ rights. This is a flawed perspective as he supports a woman’s right to abort her baby but abandons that woman’s rights should she give birth and parent her baby. As that woman and, hopefully, the baby’s father nurture, train, support and educate that child into adulthood, should they lose their right to the state or the immature child to determine what actions are best for their pre-adult child?

Sure, some parents abuse their children and laws try to protect such children. To many, the euphemistically called “gender-affirming care” that uses life-altering puberty blockers and radical surgeries to accommodate a child’s gender dysphoria is child abuse.

Time will tell the answer.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA