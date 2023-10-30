10/31 Readers write

Columnist Jamelle Bouie, in “Why Millennials, Gen Z are tilting left, staying put” (Opinion, Oct. 29), writes, “From the Tea Party onward, [the GOP] has stood for chaos, disruption and instability.” The GOP certainly has had some crazy political moments lately, but let’s consider the broader societal picture.

Regarding societal chaos, I think of soaring crime and homelessness making many Dem-run cities almost unlivable. In terms of societal disruption, I think of an open southern border under the Biden administration that is pouring millions of people into the country, such that even self-proclaimed sanctuary cities cannot cope with the surge of migrants.

Finally, when I consider societal instability, I think of high inflation, soaring interest rates and two new raging wars under the Biden administration.

Overall, things seem more chaotic, disrupted and unstable in our society today than I can recall. I’ll take the GOP’s political craziness over the societal chaos, disruption and instability that the Dems’ policies have yielded of late.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Damage from Trump’s falsehoods keeps rising

From time to time, Donald Trump makes comments that just go beyond your everyday lie. He regularly comments that shoplifters should be shot, in spite of reportedly watching the January 6 insurrection unfold with glee.

Mr. Trump has commented after the antisemitic riot in Charlottesville that, “there are good people on both sides,” effectively giving cover to the antisemitic protesters who chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”

Now, Mr. Trump has commented that President Biden has not done enough to fight antisemitism in our country. I suspect President Biden has done more in this regard than Trump. Even if Biden did nothing and said nothing at all, he would still be doing more than Trump, who actually caused antisemitism with his actions.

I hope it’s true that you can’t fool all the people all the time and I hope enlightened people show up on Election Day.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS