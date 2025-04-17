04/18 Mike Luckovich: All about protection

Credit: Mike Luckovich
With the gutting of NIOSH, who will protect workers now?
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health made American workers healthier.
The marketplace should decide healthier options for Americans, not the government
Because of regulation, bureaucracy, innovative products take too long to reach the marketplace. Smoke-free tobacco products entered the marketplace but are not being promoted
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.