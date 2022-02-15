Hamburger icon
Zeta Phi Beta to host conversation, vaccine event at Gwinnett Place

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The Sigma Omicron Zeta chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority will host a community conversation and vaccine drive Saturday in the former Sears building at Gwinnett Place Mall.

The event at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth is in honor of Black History Month, according to an announcement from the sorority.

The community conversation will begin at noon. Lorraine McDowell, a nurse practitioner and sorority member, will facilitate.

“This forum will provide an open dialogue designed to answer your questions about COVID-19 and available vaccines,” the announcement said.

Vaccines will also be available for ages 12 and up from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., according to the sorority. First, second and booster doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be in stock, the sorority said.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Vaccines can be scheduled at bit.ly/ZetasCare

Gwinnett Cares and the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale County Health Departments are partners in the event.

