Zac Brown Band releases two new singles ahead of 2021 summer tour

With a ’70s groove rhythm, “Old Love Song” incorporated love-song titles from multiple genres of music and artists such as Al Green, Randy Travis, Tom Petty, Keith Whitley and more.

“This is all the songs that you fell in love to. It was like a puzzle trying to put together all the song titles we really love and making that into a love song,” Brown said.

Caption The Zac Brown Band released two new tracks on July 9.

Despite the band’s 2020 spring and summer tour cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group will return with in-person performances starting in August 2021.

“The Comeback Tour” will be their first time back touring in 14 months.

As of now, there is no Atlanta tour date set.