Zac Brown Band releases two new singles ahead of 2021 summer tour

The Zac Brown Band released two new songs, “Out In The Middle” and “Old Love Song.”
The singles, which arrived on streaming platforms July 9, follow the band’s previous song that was released last month. Since its debut, “Same Boat” charted on the Billboard Country Airplay list at No. 25 as well as on Country Aircheck and Mediabase at No. 34.
In collaboration with co-writers Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, the singles showcase the Atlanta-based group’s pride in being country and gave listeners a twist on love songs.
With a feel-good beat, “Out In The Middle” describes the lifestyle of people growing up in a country town.
“It’s a tip of the hat to the people who live out in the middle of nowhere and they’re happy being there. People that live in the city often make fun of country people until they come out and experience it for themselves. Then they really get into it. There’s a reason that you stay out there,” Brown said.
With a ’70s groove rhythm, “Old Love Song” incorporated love-song titles from multiple genres of music and artists such as Al Green, Randy Travis, Tom Petty, Keith Whitley and more.
“This is all the songs that you fell in love to. It was like a puzzle trying to put together all the song titles we really love and making that into a love song,” Brown said.
Despite the band’s 2020 spring and summer tour cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group will return with in-person performances starting in August 2021.
“The Comeback Tour” will be their first time back touring in 14 months.
As of now, there is no Atlanta tour date set.
