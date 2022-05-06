YouTube star Kevin Samuels has died in Atlanta

YouTube star Kevin Samuels has died, according to reporting fromNBC News. Samuels’ mother was not made aware of her son’s passing until she discovered rumors of his death on social media.
Samuels rose to fame — his Youtube channel has more than 1.4 million subscribers — dispensing sometimes controversial relationship advice.
The Atlanta Police Department responded to a call regarding an injured person at an apartment off East Paces Ferry Road NE Thursday morning. When first responders arrived, they began administering CPR to an unresponsive man who was later identified as Samuels.
Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital. While officials have not released any additional information, the YouTube star’s mother confirmed to NBC News that he has died.
“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out,” his mother said to NBC News. “I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”
A woman in the East Paces Ferry Road NE apartment told officers that Samuels was complaining about chest pains before collapsing. She then called 911.
Atlanta Police issued the following statement following reports of his death:
APD has received multiple requests for information on a person down call that occurred on May 5, 2022. The incident report for that call is at the link above. APD is not able to confirm the death of anyone involved in this call - only that someone was transported to the hospital. If someone has died in Fulton County the Medical Examiner's Office should be able to confirm. If there are any other updates or releases for this incident they will be posted here. Please check regularly for updates.
